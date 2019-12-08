Play

Davis (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.

It's unclear how Davis picked up the ankle issue, but he was forced to exit the contest late in the first quarter. As long as Davis is sidelined, look for Jahlani Tavai to see a bump in snaps at the middle linebacker position.

