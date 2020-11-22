Davis (knee) is active heading into Sunday's matchup against Carolina.
Davis was held to limited participation throughout the practice week, but he's now been cleared for his first appearance since Nov. 1. The linebacker missed Week 9 because of a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Week 10 due to a knee issue. He's back at his starting middle linebacker spot for a matchup against the Panthers' 21st-ranked scoring offense.
