Lions' Jarrad Davis: In concussion protocol
Davis entered the league's concussion protocol Monday night, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Davis exited Monday's game against the Giants to be evaluated for a concussion, and the rookie was unable to speak to reporters afterward because he was already in protocol. Consider him day-to-day until the Lions provide another update on his progress.
