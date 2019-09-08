Davis (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Davis has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and it's not healthy enough for the season opener. This is a major hit to the Lions' defense, as Davis made 100 tackles, six sacks and five pass breakups last season. Rookie second-round pick Jahlani Tavai is expected to start at middle linebacker Sunday.

