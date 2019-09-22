Davis exited Sunday's win over the Eagles with a leg injury but returned, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Following the contest, Davis said this injury was simply a scare, and he was able to walk on his own afterwards. Nevertheless, the Lions will likely monitor Davis' practice status closely since he already missed the first two games of the year with a knee injury. Davis finished Sunday's game with six tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble.

