Play

Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Davis was a limited participant in every practice this week, mimicking his injury report ahead of the season opener when he was ultimately ruled out. It's tough to tell whether he's trending up at this point, but the Lions will start Jahlani Tavai at middle linebacker again if Davis can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week