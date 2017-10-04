Lions' Jarrad Davis: Limited by neck injury
Davis (neck) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Davis was listed with a concussion last week and didn't end up playing in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Vikings. Wednesday's injury report suggests he's passed through the concussion protocol but is still bothered by a related neck injury. Tahir Whitehead (pectoral) handled a three-down role in Davis' absence the past two weeks, with Nick Bellore also taking on extra snaps.
