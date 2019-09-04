Davis (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Davis is nursing a high ankle sprain suffered during the preseason. The second-year linebacker's status for Week 1 has yet to be officially disclosed, though he appears in danger if missing time to begin the regular season. Christian Jones and Jalen Reeves-Maybin would be in line for increased snaps at middle linebacker if Davis were to miss any time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week