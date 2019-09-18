Play

Davis (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Davis' participation Wednesday doesn't give much insight into the linebacker's health, as he has been limited in practice since the season started but is yet to play. There's been optimism that Davis could return this week from his sprained ankle, but more clarity on that may not come until later in the week.

