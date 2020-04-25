GM Bob Quinn said the Lions have yet to make a decision on whether pick up Davis' (ankle) fifth-year option for 2021, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

The 24-year-old played in only 11 games in 2019 and landed on injured reserve in December, and the team has until May 3 to decide whether to pick up the option. The option is only guaranteed for injury, but Detroit may not be comfortable risking what is likely to be $10-plus million on Davis for 2021.