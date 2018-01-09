Davis tallied 96 tackles, two sacks, three PBUs, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 games in 2017.

Davis, plucked out of Florida in the first round of the 2017 draft, was slow to acclimate to the speed of the professional game. His main struggles came in pass coverage where he had trouble defending NFL-caliber tight ends. In fact, he was being taken off the field entirely in obvious pass situations by year's end. With that said, Davis finished as Pro Football Focus' 20th-highest graded linebacker against the run and earned positive marks for his pass-rush efforts as well. Furthermore, he showed obvious potential as the vocal leader of the defense and should benefit greatly from his first NFL offseason training program. IDP owners need to have Davis on their radar come draft season, as triple-digit tackles and multiple sacks seem to be firmly within his reach.