Lions' Jarrad Davis: Logs eight tackles
Davis logged eight tackles during Monday's 30-17 victory over the Packers.
Davis bounced back from an unproductive showing last week against Pittsburgh and has now recorded eight tackles in three of his past four games. He hasn't been very active in the passing game, however, as his last and only sack came in Week 2 and he's only recorded one pass deflection all year. Not to mention, he also hasn't forced a fumble to date. Davis will either need to showcase increased upside in the tackle department or activity in those complimentary areas in order to join the elite tier of IDP linebackers.
