Davis recorded six tackles and a sack during Sunday's 20-19 victory over Carolina.

Davis made a number of big plays that aided the Lions in toppling the explosive Panthers offense, and none was bigger than the third-down sack he had on Cam Newton that forced an ultimately unsuccessful field-goal try. On pace for over 100 tackles and six sacks with six games left to go, Davis will look to continue his productive ways when the Lions host a surging Bears team on Thanksgiving Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories