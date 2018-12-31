Lions' Jarrad Davis: Logs sack in season finale
Davis tallied seven tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup during Sunday's victory over Green Bay.
Davis played a good game, but all the linebacker will likely remember is dropping an embarrassingly inaccurate throw from Packers backup quarterback Deshone Kizer that hit Davis right in the belly. Despite ending the season with a bad taste in his mouth, Davis still has plenty of things to feel good about given the significant improvement he's shown from his rookie year. Not only has the Florida product become a regular in pass-rush packages, but Davis logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps in 13 of 16 games and came ever closer to reaching the century mark with 99 combined tackles after recording 96 in 2017. Still on his rookie contract for a couple more seasons, Davis will return in 2019 as an up-and-coming IDP prospect who could be on the verge of a big statistical season as the centerpiece of the Lions defense.
