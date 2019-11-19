Davis registered seven tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

Davis helped play a role in Detroit's strong effort to hold Ezekiel Elliott to 2.8 yards per carry, and he almost had a sack that he let slip away. However, his biggest play came right off the bat when he helped force an Elliott fumble -- equaling as many takeaways as the Lions defense had in its previous four games. Davis could again have a strong statistical showing in Week 12 against a Washington team that is running the ball at extremely high rates under interim head coach Bill Callahan.