Davis totaled four tackles during Sunday's 42-21 loss to Green Bay.
There was hope for more effective play from Davis in 2020 after he bulked up over the offseason, but the results haven't been pretty through two games into the 2020 season. On Sunday, Davis' 46 snaps significantly trailed that of Jahlani Tavai (59), and Davis was credited with three missed tackles while allowing both of the passes in his coverage to be completed, per Pro Football Focus. Any hope of Davis become an IDP factor is seemingly a pipe dream at this point.