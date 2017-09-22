Davis (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The writing was on the wall for Davis to log his first career DNP after the rookie failed to practice in any capacity this week. Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports that Tahir Whitehead is expected to take over at MLB in Davis' steed, which makes Whitehead quite an interesting IDP option this week. After all, he started all 16 games at MLB last year for the Lions and accrued double-digit tackles in nine of 17 games.