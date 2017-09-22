Lions' Jarrad Davis: Officially ruled out
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
The writing was on the wall for Davis to log his first career DNP after the rookie failed to practice in any capacity this week. Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports that Tahir Whitehead is expected to take over at MLB in Davis' steed, which makes Whitehead quite an interesting IDP option this week. After all, he started all 16 games at MLB last year for the Lions and accrued double-digit tackles in nine of 17 games.
More News
-
Lions' Jarrad Davis: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Lions' Jarrad Davis: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Jarrad Davis: In concussion protocol•
-
Lions' Jarrad Davis: Exits with possible concussion•
-
Lions' Jarrad Davis: Promising professional debut•
-
Lions' Jarrad Davis: Slated to play middle linebacker in Detroit•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...