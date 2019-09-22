Davis (ankle) has a "good shot" to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis missed last week's game against the Chargers and, as evidenced by this news, is trending in the right direction. The 2017 first-round pick was limited in practice all week and will receive the official word on his status when inactives come out an hour and a half before game time.

