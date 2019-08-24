Lions' Jarrad Davis: Picks up high ankle sprain
Davis has been diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain, which should sideline him at the start of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Davis left the field on a cart during Friday's preseason contest, and soon after an MRI was ordered up. With the severity of the injury known, he has a multi-week recovery in front of him, which threatens his availability for Week 1, at the very least. In Davis' absence, the likely candidates to fill in at middle linebacker are Christian Jones and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
