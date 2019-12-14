Play

Davis (ankle/knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

That's now nine different Lions starters entering the year that have either been placed on injured reserve or missed at least four games due to injury. The middle linebacker will ultimately end his 2019 campaign with 63 tackles and two sacks across 11 games.

