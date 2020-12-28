Davis made nine tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.
Davis made his fourth start of the season, but he only played 51 percent of the snaps on defense. Nevertheless, the 2017 first-round pick posted a season high in tackles, bringing his 2020 total to 44 stops. Whether he starts in Week 17 against the Vikings likely depends on if Jamie Collins (neck) is cleared to play.
