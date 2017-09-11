Play

Davis recorded nine tackles and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Cardinals.

Davis didn't come off the field in his professional debut and, while he certainly had some rookie struggles, he ultimately finished the day with a team-high nine tackles. Not to mention, Davis also gained 21 yards on a fumble recovery in the third quarter that set up Detroit for a score and helped put the game away. Overall, it was a promising showing for the rookie in his first game. If he stays healthy, Davis will be the smart bet to lead the Lions in tackles week in and week out.

