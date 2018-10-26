Lions' Jarrad Davis: Questionable for Sunday
Davis (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Davis is nursing a calf injury of undisclosed severity, and appears to be truly questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle. If the reliable starter is unable to suit up, expect Trevor Bates to slot into the starting lineup.
