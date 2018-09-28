Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Davis was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report, popping up with a knee injury. The severity of the second-year linebacker's injury remains undisclosed, but if Davis is sidelined for any amount of time one of Eli Harold or Jalen Reeves-Maybin will likely step in as Detroit's starting middle linebacker.