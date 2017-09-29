Play

Davis (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Davis was limited at practice all week and thus appears truly questionable to return after a one-game absence. He had nine tackles (all solo) Week 1 against Arizona, making a strong early bid for IDP relevance. Tahir Whitehead handled an every-down role in Davis' absence last week, with Paul Worrilow also taking on extra snaps.

