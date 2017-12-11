Lions' Jarrad Davis: Records second career sack
Davis logged nine tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers.
Davis has been losing playing time to Tahir Whitehead in recent weeks, as defensive coordinator Teryl Austin believes the rookie is struggling in pass coverage, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. With that said, Davis is still seeing 50-plus snaps on a regular basis and particularly made the most of his decreased role on Sunday by logging the second sack of his young career. Combined with him matching the season-high nine tackles he set in Week 1 -- while recording his first forced fumble as a pro -- this clearly represents Davis' best performance of the season, statistically speaking. The Florida product will look to continue his development in a Week 15 matchup with the Bears.
