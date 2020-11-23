Davis (knee) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Davis logged a trio of limited practices before ultimately suiting up in Sunday's loss to the Panthers. He'll likely follow a similar regimen this week leading up to Thursday's game against the Texans. The 2017 first-round pick hasn't started since Week 2, and his 31 percent snap share in Week 11 was his highest since that outing.
