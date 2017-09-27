Lions' Jarrad Davis: Returns to practice
Davis (concussion) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
Davis is progressing through concussion protocol and could have a chance of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. After taking part in Wednesday's practice, it seems he only has one more hurdle to clear at this point, which is receiving clearance from both the team and an independent neurologist.
