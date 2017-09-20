Lions' Jarrad Davis: Sits out practice Wednesday
Davis (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
This is no surprise with Davis reportedly in the league's concussion protocol as of Tuesday. The rookie first-round pick's availability is fully dependent on passing the protocol, and he should be considered day-to-day until the Lions indicate otherwise.
