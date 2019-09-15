Davis (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Chargers.

The 23-year-old linebacker managed limited practice participation for a second straight week, but he'll have to wait until at least Week 3 to make his season debut. The Lions figure to slot in rookie Jahlani Tavai, who managed three tackles and a sack in Week 1, in Davis' place for the second straight week against the Chargers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories