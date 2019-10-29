Davis recorded five tackles (three solo), one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defensed across 66 snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Davis continues to make game-changing plays for the Lions this season. The third-year pro laid a pivotal hit on Daniel Jones early in the first quarter, which forced the rookie to throw a backwards pass that was scooped and scored by fellow linebacker Devon Kennard to give the Lions the early lead. Sunday also marked the first sack of the season for Davis.