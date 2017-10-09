Davis accrued eight tackles, two TFLs and a defended pass in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.

Davis was on the field for 100 percent of the defensive snaps in his return from a two-game absence Sunday and looked exactly like the game-changing player he appeared to be prior to sustaining the concussion. The Florida product is now averaging over seven tackles per game while showing the aptitude to both penetrate opposing offensive lines and drop into coverage. If he can stay healthy going forward, his IDP stock should only continue to rise.