Davis (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.

A limited practice participant all week, Davis seems to be recovered from his concussion but is still dealing with an injury in his neck. With Paul Worrilow (knee) ruled out and Tahir Whitehead (pectoral) listed as questionable, the Lions are getting awfully thin at linebacker. It does seem likely that at least one of Davis and Whitehead is able to play and fill a three-down role.