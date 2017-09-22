Davis (concussion) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Falcons, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Davis didn't practice in any capacity this week after suffering a concussion in Week 2. It isn't clear who will take over at MLB in his potential absence since last year's starter, Tahir Whitehead, already occupies a first-string spot at OLB. It's possible the Lions could move Whitehead to the middle and let Jalen Reeves-Maybin play on the edge, but if not, then Nick Bellore would probably get the nod.