Lions' Jarrad Davis: Unlikely to play Sunday
Davis (concussion) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Falcons, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.
Davis didn't practice in any capacity this week after suffering a concussion in Week 2. It isn't clear who will take over at MLB in his potential absence since last year's starter, Tahir Whitehead, already occupies a first-string spot at OLB. It's possible the Lions could move Whitehead to the middle and let Jalen Reeves-Maybin play on the edge, but if not, then Nick Bellore would probably get the nod.
