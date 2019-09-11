Davis (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Davis practiced in a limited fashion all week leading up to the season opener and was ultimately inactive, so Wednesday's news doesn't shift the needle. The Lions hope Davis can upgrade to a full practice participant ahead of a tough matchup against the Chargers and versatile RB Austin Ekeler on Sunday.

