Lions' Jashon Cornell: Motor City bound

The Lions selected Cornell in the 2020 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

A rotational player during his time at Ohio State, Cornell finally became entrenched as a starter in 2019, getting the nod in all 14 games for the Buckeyes. He registered 4.0 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in 2019. A former Top-100 recruit, Cornell has the talent to be a developmental defensive end in the NFL.

