site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-jashon-cornell-shifts-to-injured-reserve | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Jashon Cornell: Shifts to injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cornell reverted to the Lions' injured reserve list Wednesday, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports.
Barring an injury settlement, Cornell will be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign. The 2020 seventh-round pick has only appeared in one regular-season game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read