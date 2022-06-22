Defensive line coach Todd Wash specified Cornell as a breakout candidate in 2022, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "Jashon is a guy that's under the radar right now. I thought he had a really good spring and I look forward to seeing what he can being healthy again," Wash said.

Cornell has only logged four defensive snaps through two seasons, but the 2020 seventh-round draft pick has missed significant amounts of time due to an Achilles tear, a suspension, and a stint on the non-football illness list. However, it sounds like he's had a productive offseason that included reps with the first-team defense, per Chris Burke of The Athletic. While there doesn't seem to be a path for Cornell to become a starter in the base defense when Week 1 rolls around, he could see added responsibilities early on in the year if Romeo Okwara (Achilles) or Joshua Paschal (lower body) are slow to return to the field.