Play

The Lions signed Cabinda to the 53-man roster from their practice squad Tuesday.

The 23-year-old spent his first and only NFL season in 2018 with the Raiders, logging 21 tackles (14 solo) in 10 games. It's unclear what sort of role Cabinda will have in the defense for Week 14, but barring injuries, it likely won't be much more than a reserve role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories