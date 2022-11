Cabinda (ankle) practiced for the first time this season Wednesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Cabinda remains on the PUP list, but it's certainly a positive sign that he's back on the practice field. The fullback underwent offseason arthroscopic surgery and expected to be ready for training camp, but a complication of the procedure has forced him to miss significant time. According to Rogers, Cabinda could be ready to appear in a game by Nov. 24 against Buffalo.