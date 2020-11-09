site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-jason-cabinda-catches-pass | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Catches pass
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cabinda caught his only target for a four-yard gain during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
Cabinda has yet to be used on a rushing attempt in his career, but the converted linebacker has now caught two passes for Detroit in 2020.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read