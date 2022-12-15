Cabinda (ankle) was a non-participant during the Lions' practice Thursday.
Cabinda was sidelined for the first nine games of the season while on Detroit's reserve/PUP list with an ankle injury. The fullback was then limited in practice with an ankle issue Wednesday before missing Thursday's session, though it's unclear if this is related to his injury from the beginning of the season. He'll now have one more opportunity to ramp his activity back up before Sunday's game against Jets. Cabinda has seen a consistent role on both offense and special teams over the past five games, and his potential absence would likely leave one of the Lions' tight ends to take on a lead-blocking role out of the backfield.