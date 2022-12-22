Cabinda (illness) will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Panthers.
Cabinda did not practice at all during Week 16 prep while dealing with an illness, though the nature of this ailment is still unknown. The fullback has recorded one carry over the Lions' past six games, though his absence will leave the team without its primary run blocker against Carolina. In his absence, either tight ends Shane Zylstra or James Mitchell will likely take on a bigger blocking role out of the backfield. Cabinda's next chance to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Jan. 1.
More News
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Will be available against Jets•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Decreases activity Thursday•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Returning from PUP list•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Back at practice•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Placed on reserve/PUP list•