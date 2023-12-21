The Lions designated Cabinda (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cabinda landed on IR on Oct. 7 due to a knee injury, and he's been working his way back since. The fullback was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, though it's not certain that he'll be ready to return for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has gotten some snaps at fullback while Cabinda has been out, so the former will likely return to working strictly on defense and special teams whenever Cabinda is able to get back on the field.