Cabinda (undisclosed) was added to the Lions' active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cabinda is eligible to return and play at any point this preseason, though it's unclear how long his stay on the PUP list may last. The fullback collected seven total touches for 39 yards and one score in 2021, and he figures to continue contributing both on offense and special teams this coming season.