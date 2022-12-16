Cabinda (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Cabinda didn't practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday and Friday due to an ankle injury. The fullback missed the Lions' first nine games of the season while on the reserve/PUP list with an ankle issue, but it's unclear if the two issues are related. Regardless, Cabinda has rushed just once for four yards and failed to haul in either of his two targets across five appearances this season, so his potential absence wouldn't have any fantasy implications.