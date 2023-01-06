The Lions list Cabinda (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

If Cabinda isn't available for the regular-season finale, the Lions will be playing the game without a true fullback. Cabinda has held a small role on offense while suiting up for seven of the Lions' last eight games, playing no more than 41 percent of the snaps on any occasion and earning just two touches (one carry and one reception) during that stretch.

