Cabinda (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Cabinda first popped up on the injury report earlier this week and is now officially listed as out for Thursday's matchup. It remains to be seen how Detroit will replace the 27-year-old, as he has played on both offense and special teams through three games and there are currently no other fullbacks on the roster.