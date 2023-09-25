Cabinda (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Lions' estimated injury report Monday.
Cabinda has split time between the offense and special teams through three games this year and had his first rushing attempt of the season Sunday against the Falcons that went for no gain. His status now is up in the air for Thursday's game at Green Bay.
More News
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Playing Sunday•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Receives injury tag for Week 18•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Logs full session Wednesday•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Deemed out Week 16•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Will be available against Jets•
-
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Listed as questionable for Sunday•