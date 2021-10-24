site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Sidelined by hip issue
Cabinda (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Cabinda was able to log two limited practices leading up to the Week 7 matchup, but that wasn't enough for him to be ready. He has served primarily in a special teams role, recording only one reception across six games.
